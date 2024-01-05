Grant County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Grant County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Darlington High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- Conference: Southwest Wisconsin Activities League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuba City High School at Iowa-Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Livingston, WI
- Conference: Southwest Wisconsin Activities League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
