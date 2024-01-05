Friday's game at Truist Arena has the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 5). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-55 win, heavily favoring Green Bay.

The Phoenix's most recent outing on Monday ended in a 72-46 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 81, Northern Kentucky 55

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on November 16, the Phoenix captured their best win of the season, a 65-53 road victory.

The Phoenix have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

The Norse have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 24) on November 25

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 102) on December 30

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 103) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 121) on December 13

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)

11.8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57) Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50 FG%

10.8 PTS, 50 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Maddy Schreiber: 13 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

13 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (79th in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per contest (77th in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Green Bay has averaged 77.7 points per game in Horizon play, and 74.2 overall.

The Phoenix score 81.7 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.

At home Green Bay is giving up 57.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than it is on the road (63).

