How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 74.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse allow to opponents.
- Green Bay has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.
- Northern Kentucky's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.
- The 63.2 points per game the Norse record are only 4.4 more points than the Phoenix give up (58.8).
- Northern Kentucky is 2-5 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- Green Bay has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.
- This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix give up.
- The Phoenix's 49.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Norse have conceded.
Green Bay Leaders
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)
- Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Maddy Schreiber: 13.0 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|W 94-55
|Kress Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 85-72
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 72-46
|Kress Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/11/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Kress Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.