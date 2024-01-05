The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix's 74.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse allow to opponents.
  • Green Bay has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.
  • Northern Kentucky's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.
  • The 63.2 points per game the Norse record are only 4.4 more points than the Phoenix give up (58.8).
  • Northern Kentucky is 2-5 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • Green Bay has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix give up.
  • The Phoenix's 49.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Norse have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)
  • Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 13.0 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Wisconsin-Parkside W 94-55 Kress Events Center
12/30/2023 Cleveland State W 85-72 Kress Events Center
1/1/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne W 72-46 Kress Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
1/7/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/11/2024 Youngstown State - Kress Events Center

