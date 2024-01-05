When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jack Hughes score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

  • In 11 of 31 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Hughes has picked up five goals and 16 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:22 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 3 1 2 16:17 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:40 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.