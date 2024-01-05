The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, are in action Friday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Hughes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 17:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In 11 of 31 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 22 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points 12 times.

Hughes has an assist in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 3 45 Points 4 15 Goals 0 30 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.