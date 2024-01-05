Should you bet on Jason Dickinson to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:48 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

