The Chicago Blackhawks, including Jason Dickinson, are in action Friday against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dickinson's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Dickinson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Dickinson has averaged 15:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In 10 of 38 games this year, Dickinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 38 games this year, Dickinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 38 games this year, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Dickinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 3 18 Points 2 12 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.