Jesper Bratt will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center. Considering a bet on Bratt in the Devils-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jesper Bratt vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Bratt has averaged 18:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Bratt has a goal in 11 games this season out of 36 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Bratt has a point in 24 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Bratt has an assist in 20 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 61.7%.

Bratt Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-55) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 36 Games 3 43 Points 2 14 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

