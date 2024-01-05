When the New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Marino score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Marino score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marino stats and insights

Marino has scored in one of 36 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

Marino has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 21:51 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:36 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:22 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.