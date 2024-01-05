Will Jonas Siegenthaler Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 5?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonas Siegenthaler a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Siegenthaler stats and insights
- In one of 36 games this season, Siegenthaler scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.
- Siegenthaler's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Siegenthaler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Devils vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
