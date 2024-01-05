Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Kenosha County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Racine Park High School at Tremper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph Catholic Academy at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Kenosha, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Francis High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School