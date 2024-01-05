For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kevin Bahl a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bahl stats and insights

  • Bahl is yet to score through 36 games this season.
  • He has taken four shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Bahl has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:49 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:06 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-1 OT

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

