Top Lakers vs. Grizzlies Players to Watch - January 5
When the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) match up at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, LeBron James will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers lost their previous game to the Heat, 110-96, on Wednesday. Anthony Davis starred with 29 points, plus 17 rebounds and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|29
|17
|6
|3
|5
|0
|Austin Reaves
|24
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Max Christie
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their previous game, the Grizzlies fell to the Raptors on Wednesday, 116-111. Ja Morant scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in nine assists and eight boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ja Morant
|28
|8
|9
|1
|0
|3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|24
|4
|0
|1
|4
|4
|Desmond Bane
|22
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 25.4 points, 12.4 boards and 3.3 assists per game, making 55.3% of shots from the field.
- James' numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.4 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
- Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane provides the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 20.8 points per game, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.
- Santi Aldama averages 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies get 5.7 points per game from Bismack Biyombo, plus 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists.
- David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|25.6
|11.2
|3.9
|1.3
|2.6
|0.6
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|23.7
|4.1
|5.2
|0.5
|0.3
|3.4
|LeBron James
|LAL
|21.8
|6.2
|8.3
|0.9
|0.6
|1.7
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|20.5
|4.3
|6.6
|0.6
|0.4
|1.1
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|17.4
|3.8
|5.2
|0.7
|0.2
|1.9
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|MEM
|18.3
|5.1
|1.1
|1.2
|1.4
|1.6
