The New Jersey Devils, with Luke Hughes, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:59 per game on the ice, is -2.

Hughes has a goal in seven of 36 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 36 games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -55 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 36 Games 1 22 Points 0 7 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

