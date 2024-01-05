Manitowoc County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manitowoc Roncalli High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chilton, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
