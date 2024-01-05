Marathon County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Marathon County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tigerton High School at Northland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kronenwetter, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mosinee High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- Conference: Great Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
