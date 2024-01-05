Friday's contest features the Wright State Raiders (9-6) and the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) facing off at Wright State University Nutter Center (on January 5) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 win for Wright State.

The Panthers are coming off of a 64-59 loss to Cleveland State in their last game on Monday.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 71, Milwaukee 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

On December 15, the Panthers picked up their best win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 288) in our computer rankings.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 288) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 333) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 334) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79) Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95) Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allow 61.7 per contest (128th in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Milwaukee has averaged 59.3 points per game in Horizon action, and 67.0 overall.

At home, the Panthers average 69.5 points per game. On the road, they score 63.0.

At home, Milwaukee gives up 61.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 60.0.

The Panthers are averaging 66.2 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.8 fewer points than their average for the season (67.0).

