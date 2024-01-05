Should you wager on Nathan Bastian to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

In one of 34 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:31 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.