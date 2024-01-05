Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 5?
Should you wager on Nathan Bastian to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- In one of 34 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Bastian has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|7:23
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|9:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Devils vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
