Who's likely to score in the NHL on Thursday? There are 13 games on the schedule, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available below.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score

Bruins vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Pastrnak's stats: 22 goals in 36 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +105 to score

Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Panarin's stats: 23 goals in 36 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +110 to score

Lightning vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Kucherov's stats: 27 goals in 38 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Stars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 MacKinnon's stats: 20 goals in 38 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +120 to score

Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Kreider's stats: 19 goals in 36 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +125 to score

Avalanche vs. Stars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Rantanen's stats: 19 goals in 38 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +130 to score

Jets vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 36 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +135 to score

Canadiens vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Caufield's stats: 11 goals in 37 games

Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) +135 to score

Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Zibanejad's stats: 14 goals in 36 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +145 to score

Canucks vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 37 games

