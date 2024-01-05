Will Nico Hischier find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hischier stats and insights

Hischier has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 3 2 1 20:35 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 17:25 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:30 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:45 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.