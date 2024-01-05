The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. There are prop bets for Hischier available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nico Hischier vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 14:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Hischier has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hischier has a point in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Hischier goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 20 Points 2 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

