The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zaitsev's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

