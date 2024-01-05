In Oconto County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lena High School at Gillett High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gillett, WI

Gillett, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Oconto High School