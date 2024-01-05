Outagamie County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Outagamie County, Wisconsin is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: De Pere, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xavier High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.