Should you wager on Simon Nemec to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

  • Nemec has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Nemec averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nemec recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:38 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:13 Home W 2-1 OT

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

