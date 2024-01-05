Should you bet on Tyler Toffoli to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • In 11 of 36 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • Toffoli has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Toffoli's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:48 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 15:55 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:37 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 13:05 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 2-1 OT

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

