Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. Thinking about a wager on Toffoli in the Devils-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In 11 of 36 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in 18 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Toffoli has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Toffoli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-55) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 36 Games 4 27 Points 3 15 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

