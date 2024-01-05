The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will try to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Huskies have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 42% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.
  • The Huskies average 83.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 71.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When UConn scores more than 71.9 points, it is 11-0.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 228th.
  • The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies give up.
  • When Butler allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (70.1).
  • The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.8).
  • Looking at three-pointers, UConn fared better in home games last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home, Butler made 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's L 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/13/2024 Seton Hall - Hinkle Fieldhouse

