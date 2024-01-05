Vilas County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Vilas County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vilas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Medford Area High School at Northland Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eagle River, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.