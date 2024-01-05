If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Washington County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Bend West High School at West Bend East High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Conference: North Shore

North Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Hamilton High School