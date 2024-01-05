Waukesha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Germantown High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sussex, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
