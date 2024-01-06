Will A.J. Greer score a goal when the Calgary Flames face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

  • In six of 37 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Greer averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 8:47 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:53 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 9:20 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:31 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 5-4 OT

Flames vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

