Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 6?
Will A.J. Greer score a goal when the Calgary Flames face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Greer stats and insights
- In six of 37 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
- Greer averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|9:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
