Will Adam Erne Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 6?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Adam Erne score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Erne stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Erne scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Erne has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are allowing 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Erne recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|7:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|8:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:02
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|L 5-3
Oilers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
