When the Edmonton Oilers play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Adam Erne score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Erne scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Erne has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 6:51 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:00 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:01 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 8:46 Away W 6-3 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

