When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex Tuch light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Penguins this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and five assists.

Tuch's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:23 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:23 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

