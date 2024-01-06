Can we anticipate Alexander Barabanov finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Barabanov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Barabanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Jets 1 1 0 15:09 Home L 2-1
1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 11:50 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:18 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:03 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

