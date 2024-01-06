Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 6?
Can we anticipate Alexander Barabanov finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Barabanov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Barabanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
