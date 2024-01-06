Alexander Barabanov Game Preview: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs - January 6
The San Jose Sharks, including Alexander Barabanov, are in action Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barabanov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Alexander Barabanov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Barabanov Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 14:59 on the ice per game.
- Barabanov has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Despite recording points in seven of 19 games this season, Barabanov has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Barabanov has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 19 games played.
- Barabanov has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 30.8% chance of Barabanov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Barabanov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|19
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|2
