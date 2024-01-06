The San Jose Sharks, including Alexander Barabanov, are in action Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barabanov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 14:59 on the ice per game.

Barabanov has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in seven of 19 games this season, Barabanov has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Barabanov has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 19 games played.

Barabanov has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Barabanov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 2 7 Points 2 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

