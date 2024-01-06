Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Holtz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Holtz stats and insights
- In nine of 37 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Holtz averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Holtz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|13:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|5:56
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Away
|W 6-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
