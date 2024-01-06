Saturday's contest that pits the Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) versus the American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Sojka Pavilion has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Bucknell. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, Bucknell is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus American. The two sides are expected to go over the 132.5 total.

American vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Sojka Pavilion Line: American -1.5

American -1.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): American -115, Bucknell -105

American vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 71, American 69

Spread & Total Prediction for American vs. Bucknell

Pick ATS: Bucknell (+1.5)



Bucknell (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Both American and Bucknell are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Eagles have hit the over in seven games, while Bison games have gone over four times. The teams combine to score 136.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, American has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Bucknell has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 73.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allowing 74.6 (266th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game American averages rank 284th in the country, and are 2.9 more than the 31.2 its opponents grab per contest.

American connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.1 on average.

The Eagles' 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 84th in college basketball, and the 100.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 348th in college basketball.

American has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (311th in college basketball).

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -117 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (355th in college basketball), and give up 70.9 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

Bucknell ranks 358th in the country at 29.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 fewer than the 32.7 its opponents average.

Bucknell makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.3%.

Bucknell loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.6.

