How to Watch American vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) travel in Patriot League action versus the Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
American vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
American Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- American is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Bison are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 284th.
- The 73.8 points per game the Eagles record are just 2.9 more points than the Bison allow (70.9).
- American has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.8% lower than the 47.8% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Bucknell is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 354th.
- The Bison score an average of 62.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Bucknell has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
American Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, American is posting 12.1 more points per game (80.7) than it is away from home (68.6).
- The Eagles are surrendering 68.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (79.1).
- American is sinking 12.2 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.9 more threes and 8.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bucknell scores 64.3 points per game. Away, it scores 61.1.
- In 2023-24 the Bison are allowing 3.3 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (72.3).
- At home, Bucknell sinks 8.7 treys per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (29.0%).
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 87-85
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/3/2024
|Lehigh
|W 75-66
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|1/13/2024
|Army
|-
|Bender Arena
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 68-52
|Hammel Court
|12/30/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 67-58
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Holy Cross
|W 70-58
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|American
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/13/2024
|Colgate
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
