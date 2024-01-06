The American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) travel in Patriot League action versus the Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

American vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
American Stats Insights

  • The Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • American is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 284th.
  • The 73.8 points per game the Eagles record are just 2.9 more points than the Bison allow (70.9).
  • American has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.8% lower than the 47.8% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Bucknell is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 354th.
  • The Bison score an average of 62.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Bucknell has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, American is posting 12.1 more points per game (80.7) than it is away from home (68.6).
  • The Eagles are surrendering 68.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (79.1).
  • American is sinking 12.2 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.9 more threes and 8.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bucknell scores 64.3 points per game. Away, it scores 61.1.
  • In 2023-24 the Bison are allowing 3.3 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (72.3).
  • At home, Bucknell sinks 8.7 treys per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (29.0%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ UMBC W 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/3/2024 Lehigh W 75-66 Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Boston University - Case Gym
1/13/2024 Army - Bender Arena

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Merrimack L 68-52 Hammel Court
12/30/2023 Saint Peter's L 67-58 Sojka Pavilion
1/3/2024 Holy Cross W 70-58 Sojka Pavilion
1/6/2024 American - Sojka Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
1/13/2024 Colgate - Sojka Pavilion

