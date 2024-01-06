The American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) travel in Patriot League action versus the Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

American vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

American Stats Insights

The Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

American is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Bison are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 284th.

The 73.8 points per game the Eagles record are just 2.9 more points than the Bison allow (70.9).

American has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.8% lower than the 47.8% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Bucknell is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 354th.

The Bison score an average of 62.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Bucknell has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

In home games, American is posting 12.1 more points per game (80.7) than it is away from home (68.6).

The Eagles are surrendering 68.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (79.1).

American is sinking 12.2 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.9 more threes and 8.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bucknell scores 64.3 points per game. Away, it scores 61.1.

In 2023-24 the Bison are allowing 3.3 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (72.3).

At home, Bucknell sinks 8.7 treys per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (29.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum 12/29/2023 @ UMBC W 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/3/2024 Lehigh W 75-66 Bender Arena 1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Boston University - Case Gym 1/13/2024 Army - Bender Arena

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule