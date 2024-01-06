The American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) go up against the Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) in a matchup of Patriot League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the American vs. Bucknell matchup in this article.

American vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

American vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total American Moneyline Bucknell Moneyline FanDuel American (-1.5) 131.5 -118 -104

American vs. Bucknell Betting Trends

American has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 13 games have hit the over.

Bucknell has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Bison games have gone over the point total six out of 14 times this year.

