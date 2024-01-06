When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will American be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How American ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-0 NR NR 273

American's best wins

American registered its best win of the season on January 3, when it defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, who rank No. 277 in the RPI rankings, 75-66. The leading scorer against Lehigh was Lorenzo Donadio, who compiled 22 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

71-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on January 6

68-65 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 297/RPI) on November 22

87-73 at home over NJIT (No. 312/RPI) on November 16

78-58 at home over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on November 13

77-69 on the road over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on December 9

American's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

The Eagles have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, the Eagles have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

American has the luxury of facing the ninth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records above .500.

American has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

American's next game

Matchup: Boston University Terriers vs. American Eagles

Boston University Terriers vs. American Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

