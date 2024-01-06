The New York Islanders, Anders Lee among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Lee's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anders Lee vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Lee has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:20 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 38 games this year, Lee has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 38 games this year, Lee has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 38 games this season, Lee has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Lee goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Lee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 2 16 Points 2 11 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

