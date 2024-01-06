Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Duclair intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair has averaged 14:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

In six of 35 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Duclair has a point in nine of 35 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Duclair has an assist in six of 35 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Duclair has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 35 Games 8 13 Points 4 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

