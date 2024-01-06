Anthony Duclair Game Preview: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs - January 6
Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Duclair intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Anthony Duclair vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Duclair Season Stats Insights
- Duclair has averaged 14:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).
- In six of 35 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Duclair has a point in nine of 35 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Duclair has an assist in six of 35 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Duclair has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Duclair Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|35
|Games
|8
|13
|Points
|4
|7
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|3
