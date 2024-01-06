Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 6?
In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Auston Matthews to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in 17 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|25:11
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:47
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|24:42
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|21:30
|Away
|W 7-3
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
