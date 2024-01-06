In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Auston Matthews to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in 17 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.

He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 1 1 0 25:11 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:47 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:48 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 17:59 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

