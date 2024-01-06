Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Matthews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Auston Matthews vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 20:54 per game on the ice, is +7.

Matthews has a goal in 17 games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Matthews has a point in 22 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Matthews has an assist in 13 of 35 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Matthews hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -78 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 35 Games 2 45 Points 2 30 Goals 2 15 Assists 0

