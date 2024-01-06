Big East teams will be in action in four games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Providence Friars taking on the Creighton Bluejays at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Big East Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV DePaul Blue Demons at Georgetown Hoyas 12:00 PM ET FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates 12:00 PM ET CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) St. John's Red Storm at Villanova Wildcats 1:00 PM ET FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Providence Friars at Creighton Bluejays 2:00 PM ET FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

