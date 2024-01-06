Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 6?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Blake Coleman a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- In 14 of 38 games this season, Coleman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
