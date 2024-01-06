For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Blake Coleman a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

  • In 14 of 38 games this season, Coleman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Predators 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 2 2 0 18:36 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 5-4 OT

Flames vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

