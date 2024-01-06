The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Bo Horvat find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Horvat stats and insights

  • Horvat has scored in 13 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Horvat has picked up six goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Horvat's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Coyotes 3 2 1 18:14 Away W 5-1
1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 19:19 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:31 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:03 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.