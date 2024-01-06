Bo Horvat will be in action when the New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Horvat are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Bo Horvat vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Horvat has a goal in 13 games this year out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 24 of 37 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 37 games this year, Horvat has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Horvat goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 2 38 Points 2 16 Goals 2 22 Assists 0

