The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby McMann light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, McMann scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • McMann has zero points on the power play.
  • McMann's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 157 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 6:36 Away W 2-1 OT
1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-0
12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:00 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:24 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:56 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

